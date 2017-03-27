We Need This Flying Group B Peugeot Lego Set Right NowStef Schrader28 minutes agoFiled to: Group BLegoWRCRacingPeugeotPeugeot 205 Turbo 1237EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image credit: AbFab1974 via Lego Ideas There are always fascinating ideas getting passed around as Lego Ideas proposals, but this one flew straight to our attention. Creator AbFab1974 chose to depict the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2 Group B rally car in its natural habitat: catching some air. Advertisement The little 205 is the scary beast of a car that won the drivers’ and constructors’ championships for both 1985 and 1986 in the World Rally Championship. The creator envisions it joining the Speed Champions set of awesome Lego race cars, with stickers faithfully representing the car’s livery and sponsors as well as “realistic terrain” to fly over. Advertisement We’re enamored with the shot of it mid-jump, though. At first, I mistook the fence posts for stands that would hold the car up in the air, but those are clearly behind the car. This would be so much better if you could prop the car up on little clear posts above the dirt below. Make it happen, Lego. As with all Lego Ideas, you can vote to make it happen here. Image credit: AbFab1974 via Lego Ideas [H/T MISTER RONG!]Bricks!Volkswagen's Big Debut At The Chicago Auto Show Hurts Like Hell When You Step On ItI Can't Wait To Pretend To Buy This Lego Ford GT And GT40 Set For My KidsThis Lego Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Is Ready For The OutdoorsStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply3 repliesLeave a reply