Weekend Motorsports Roundup, Dec. 24-25, 2016Alanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule

Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle at the FIA World Rally Championship's Spain event. Photo credit: Massimo Bettiol/Stringer/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what's going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement Well, there is absolutely no live racing on television this weekend. But if you're into Monster Jam and need to escape the family for a bit—if you're celebrating any holidays this weekend, that is—get ready for hours upon hours upon hours of it. Who doesn't love hours of Monster Jam? In the realm of marathons, you can also indulge in hours of World of Outlaws racing and SCORE International off-road racing this weekend. Other delayed coverage includes the newly renamed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event from Sonoma Raceway earlier this year, some karting, dirt-track and off-road coverage, the FIA World Rally Championship and a few other series. It’s not live, but at least there are a few different racing disciplines to choose from. Advertisement There are also a lot of classic NASCAR showings on Fox Sports 1 this weekend, but those are not listed below. If you know of any additional events or streams going on, please feel free to share in the comments below.All times ET.SaturdayMonster Jam: Marathon Sponsored 5 a.m. — Atlanta, Georgia on Fox Sports 16 a.m. — Orlando, Florida on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Advertisement 7 a.m. — Indianapolis, Indiana on Fox Sports 18 a.m. — Houston, Texas on Fox Sports 19 a.m. — Syracuse, New York on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 10 a.m. — Season recap on Fox Sports 111 a.m. — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 112 p.m. — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Advertisement 1 p.m. — Santa Clara, California on Fox Sports 12 p.m. — East Rutherford, New Jersey on Fox Sports 13 p.m. — Season preview on Fox Sports 1Superkarts! USA SuperNationals: Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada Advertisement 7 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on CBS Sports Network7:30 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on CBS Sports NetworkLucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Arizona Advertisement Advertisement 10 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV7 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville, Tennessee Advertisement 1 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV3 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVWorld of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series: Bad Boy Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina Advertisement Advertisement 3 p.m. — Preliminary races (delayed) on CBS Sports Network4 p.m. — Night No. 1 feature (delayed) on CBS Sports Network5 p.m. — Night No. 2 feature (delayed) on CBS Sports Network Advertisement 6 p.m. — Preliminary races (delayed) on CBS Sports Network7 p.m. — Night No. 1 feature (delayed) on CBS Sports Network8 p.m. — Night No. 2feature (delayed) on CBS Sports NetworkMonster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California Advertisement Advertisement 5 p.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway in Walton, Kentucky6 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVSCORE International: Marathon Advertisement 9 p.m. — Bud Light SCORE San Felipe 250 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network10 p.m. — Bud Light SCORE Baja 500 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network Advertisement 11 p.m. — SCORE RosaritoBeach Desert Challenge (delayed) on CBS Sports NetworkSundaySCORE International: Marathon Advertisement 12 a.m. — SCORE Baja 1000 Qualifying at SEMA (delayed) on CBS Sports Network1 a.m. — Bud Light SCORE San Felipe 250 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network2 a.m. — Bud Light SCORE Baja 500 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network Advertisement 3 a.m. — SCORE RosaritoBeach Desert Challenge (delayed) on CBS Sports Network4 a.m. — SCORE Baja 1000 Qualifying at SEMA (delayed) on CBS Sports Network Advertisement 9 p.m. — Bud Light SCORE Baja 1000 (delayed) on CBS Sports NetworkFIA World Rally Championship: RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España in Spain Advertisement 1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Arizona2 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway in Walton, Kentucky Advertisement Advertisement 4 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVWorld Touring Car Championship: Losail International Circuit in Qatar8 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on VelocityLucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Challenge Cup in Chandler, Arizona Advertisement 2 p.m. — Pro 4 and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV5 p.m. — Pro 4 and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV Advertisement 8 p.m. — UTV and Pro Buggy races (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

Alanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. 