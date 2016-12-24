Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle at the FIA World Rally Championship’s Spain event. Photo credit: Massimo Bettiol/Stringer/Getty Images

Well, there is absolutely no live racing on television this weekend. But if you’re into Monster Jam and need to escape the family for a bit—if you’re celebrating any holidays this weekend, that is—get ready for hours upon hours upon hours of it. Who doesn’t love hours of Monster Jam?

In the realm of marathons, you can also indulge in hours of World of Outlaws racing and SCORE International off-road racing this weekend. Other delayed coverage includes the newly renamed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event from Sonoma Raceway earlier this year, some karting, dirt-track and off-road coverage, the FIA World Rally Championship and a few other series. It’s not live, but at least there are a few different racing disciplines to choose from.

There are also a lot of classic NASCAR showings on Fox Sports 1 this weekend, but those are not listed below. If you know of any additional events or streams going on, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Saturday

Monster Jam: Marathon

5 a.m. — Atlanta, Georgia on Fox Sports 1

6 a.m. — Orlando, Florida on Fox Sports 1

7 a.m. — Indianapolis, Indiana on Fox Sports 1

8 a.m. — Houston, Texas on Fox Sports 1

9 a.m. — Syracuse, New York on Fox Sports 1

10 a.m. — Season recap on Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 1

12 p.m. — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. — Santa Clara, California on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — East Rutherford, New Jersey on Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. — Season preview on Fox Sports 1

Superkarts! USA SuperNationals: Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



7 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

7:30 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Arizona



10 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

7 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville, Tennessee

1 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

3 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series: Bad Boy Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina

3 p.m. — Preliminary races (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — Night No. 1 feature (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — Night No. 2 feature (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Preliminary races (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Night No. 1 feature (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Night No. 2feature (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California

5 p.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway in Walton, Kentucky

6 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

SCORE International: Marathon

9 p.m. — Bud Light SCORE San Felipe 250 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. — Bud Light SCORE Baja 500 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

11 p.m. — SCORE RosaritoBeach Desert Challenge (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

Sunday

SCORE International: Marathon

12 a.m. — SCORE Baja 1000 Qualifying at SEMA (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

1 a.m. — Bud Light SCORE San Felipe 250 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

2 a.m. — Bud Light SCORE Baja 500 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

3 a.m. — SCORE RosaritoBeach Desert Challenge (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

4 a.m. — SCORE Baja 1000 Qualifying at SEMA (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Bud Light SCORE Baja 1000 (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

FIA World Rally Championship: RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España in Spain



1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Arizona

2 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway in Walton, Kentucky

4 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

World Touring Car Championship: Losail International Circuit in Qatar

8 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Velocity

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Challenge Cup in Chandler, Arizona

2 p.m. — Pro 4 and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Pro 4 and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV

8 p.m. — UTV and Pro Buggy races (delayed) on CBS Sports Network