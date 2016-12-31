Weekend Motorsports Roundup, Dec. 31, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017Alanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule8EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Stringer/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement You better believe it took a few tries to write “2017” in the headline of this one. But that’s OK, because 2017 means the start of a new racing season (in a few weeks, that is).For now, though, we’re stuck with a bunch of racing on tape delay. There’s an entire day worth of Monster Jam marathons this weekend, and you can watch coverage from the past three years of the Chili Bowl Nationals if you get MAVTV. Other than that, you can catch showings of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and a season preview for Monster Energy Supercross. It isn’t live, but hey, we only have to do this for a little while longer. Advertisement If you know of any additional events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.All times ET.SaturdayMonster Jam: Marathon Sponsored 10 a.m. — Season preview on Fox Sports 11 p.m. — Anaheim, California (delayed) on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement Advertisement 2 p.m. — St. Louis, Missouri (delayed) on Fox Sports 23 p.m. — Detroit, Michigan (delayed) on Fox Sports 24 p.m. — Syracuse, New York (delayed) on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement 5 p.m. — Season recap on Fox Sports 26 p.m. — Season recap on Fox Sports 27 p.m. — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement Advertisement 8 p.m — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 29 p.m. — Las Vegas, Nevada (delayed) on Fox Sports 210 p.m. — Las Vegas, Nevada (delayed) on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement 11 p.m. — Las Vegas, Nevada (delayed) on Fox Sports 2Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa10 a.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma Advertisement Advertisement 1 p.m. — Race coverage (2014) on MAVTV4 p.m. — Race coverage (2015) on MAVTV6 p.m. — Race coverage (2016) on MAVTV Advertisement 10 p.m. — Race coverage (2014) on MAVTV Virgin Australia Supercars Championship: Coates Hire Sydney 500 at Homebush Street Circuit in Homebush Bay, Sydney, Australia5 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on CBS Sports NetworkVirgin Australia Supercars Championship: Season review Advertisement Advertisement 6 p.m. — CBS Sports NetworkSundayMonster Jam: Marathon12 a.m. — International Monster Jam Tour on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement 1 a.m. — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 22 a.m. — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 23 a.m. — Inside Monster Jam on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement Advertisement 4 a.m. — Santa Clara, California (delayed) on Fox Sports 25 a.m. — East Rutherford, New Jersey (delayed) on Fox Sports 26 a.m. — East Rutherford, New Jersey (delayed) on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement 7 a.m. — Nashville, Tennessee (delayed) on Fox Sports 28 a.m. — Foxboro, Massachusetts (delayed) on Fox Sports 29 a.m. — Foxboro, Massachusetts (delayed) on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement Advertisement 11 a.m. — Season preview on Fox Sports 29:30 p.m. — Minneapolis, Minnesota (delayed) on Fox Sports 2Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma Advertisement 1 a.m. — Race coverage (2015) on MAVTV3 a.m. — Race coverage (2016) on MAVTVMonster Energy Supercross: 2017 Season Preview Show Advertisement Advertisement 10 a.m. — Fox Sports 28:30 p.m. — Fox Sports 2Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Challenge Cup in Chandler, Arizona Advertisement 2 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro Buggy races (delayed) on MAVTV5 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro Buggy races (delayed) on MAVTV9 p.m. — Pro 2 and Pro 4 races (delayed) on CBS Sports NetworkRecommended Stories Hell Yes, It's A Rally Stage That Runs The Nürburgring BackwardsNot Even The Teams Running Renault Power Want Anything To Do With Renault In F1Nissan's New IMSA Prototype Is All Curves And Nightmare Fuel With The Heart Of A GT-RAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply8 repliesLeave a reply