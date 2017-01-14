Weekend Motorsports Roundup, Jan. 14-15, 2017 Alanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule43EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Monster Energy Supercross competition in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2016. Photo credit: Elsa/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement It’s going to be a fun weekend if you enjoy watching stuff race on dirt. Monster Energy Supercross is back for its second event of the season after Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen won the series’ top class in the season opener in Anaheim, California. The Supercross riders won’t travel far for this weekend’s event, since they’re competing in San Diego this time around. The 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals—which have nothing to do with chili or college football—have been going on all week, and some of the best sprint-car drivers around will compete in Oklahoma on Saturday night for the title. The races will be live streamed online, and the coverage for Saturday only on the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network live stream is $25. Advertisement The start time for the live coverage is listed below, but despite being asked to clarify which timezone 10 a.m. falls into for this schedule (that of Oklahoma or the more standard Eastern Time Zone), the network failed to respond. So, hey, tune in at 10 a.m. whenever!If you know of any additional events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.All times ET.SaturdayLucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma Advertisement Sponsored 10 a.m. — Paid live stream on RacinBoys Broadcasting Network10 a.m. — Tulsa Shootout mini sprints coverage (delayed) on MAVTV Advertisement 11:30 a.m. — Race coverage (2014) on MAVTV2:30 p.m. — Race coverage (2015) on MAVTV4:30 p.m. — Race coverage (2016) on MAVTV Advertisement 7:30 p.m. — Tulsa Shootout mini sprints coverage (delayed) on MAVTV8:30 p.m. — Race coverage (2017, delayed) on MAVTVDakar Rally: From Buenos Aires, Argentina to Rosario, Argentina Advertisement Advertisement 6:30 p.m. — Daily recap on NBC Sports Network 11 p.m. — Daily recap on NBC Sports NetworkMonster Energy Supercross: Petco Park in San Diego Advertisement 10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1SundayMonster Jam: Minneapolis, Minnesota1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Advertisement 2 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 14 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 15 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 8 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 19 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma Advertisement Advertisement 1 a.m. — Race coverage (2017, delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa4 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: Round 1 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona Advertisement 2 p.m. — Pro 4 and Pro Buggy races (delayed) on MAVTV5 p.m. — Pro 4 and Pro Buggy races (delayed) on MAVTVAMSOIL Arenacross: Cincinnati, Ohio Advertisement Advertisement 3 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 17 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2Monster Energy Supercross: Petco Park in San Diego Advertisement 10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Recommended StoriesThe Only Ultra-Fast Corvette We Actually Got To See This Week Went Up In FlamesToyota's 2018 NASCAR Camry Quite Possibly Wants To Eat YouRally Driver Auctions Off Her Own Rare Trophy To Fund Rally Sweden EntryAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply4 repliesLeave a reply