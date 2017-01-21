The Race of Champions track set up in London, England in November 2015. Photo credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



It’s Race of Champions weekend in Miami! Some of the competitors include NASCAR’s Kurt and Kyle Busch, Alexander Rossi, Travis Pastrana, Red Bull Global Rallycross champion Scott Speed, Juan Pablo Montoya, Tony Kanaan, retired Formula One driver Jenson Button, un-retired F1 driver Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and a whole lot of other drivers.

The Nations Cup race at the Race of Champions will be live on television on Sunday for those of us in America, but the the individual competition on Saturday is a bit more difficult. The stream is on demand in the U.S.—there is the option for a 30-day free trial on the website—and pictured to the left are the channels where you can find broadcasts of the Race of Champions in different markets around the world. The individual Race of Champions competition starts at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Two weeks after its season opener in Anaheim, Monster Energy Supercross is back there to run its third event of the year. There will also be a replay of last weekend’s event in San Diego early on Saturday, if you’d like to watch. (That’s code for “no spoilers on the season so far.”)

If you know of any additional events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Saturday

Monster Energy Supercross: Petco Park in San Diego, California

5 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri



10 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

4 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Monster Jam:

12 p.m. — Minneapolis, Minnesota (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. — Salt Lake City, Utah (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma

1 p.m. — Race coverage (2017, delayed) on MAVTV

7 p.m. — Race coverage (2017, delayed) on MAVTV

Race of Champions: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida

3 p.m. — Paid live stream via Motor Trend on Demand

Monster Energy Supercross: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Race of Champions: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida

12:30 a.m. — Highlights on CBS Sports Network

5 a.m. — Highlights on CBS Sports Network

9 a.m. — Highlights on CBS Sports Network

AMSOIL Arenacross: Cincinnati, Ohio

1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

FIA World Rally Championship: Rally Argentina



1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Monster Jam:

2 a.m. — Salt Lake City, Utah (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. — Anaheim, California (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

9 p.m. — Anaheim, California (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri

2 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Knoxville Late Model Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

4 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Race of Champions Nations Cup: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida

12 p.m. — Coverage on CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Post-race paid live stream via Motor Trend on Demand

10:30 p.m. — Highlights on CBS Sports Network

AMSOIL Arenacross: Grand Rapids, Michigan

2 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: Round 2 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona

2 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV

Monster Energy Supercross: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

4 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2