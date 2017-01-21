Weekend Motorsports Roundup, Jan. 21-22, 2017Alanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule182EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Race of Champions track set up in London, England in November 2015. Photo credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement It’s Race of Champions weekend in Miami! Some of the competitors include NASCAR’s Kurt and Kyle Busch, Alexander Rossi, Travis Pastrana, Red Bull Global Rallycross champion Scott Speed, Juan Pablo Montoya, Tony Kanaan, retired Formula One driver Jenson Button, un-retired F1 driver Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and a whole lot of other drivers. The Nations Cup race at the Race of Champions will be live on television on Sunday for those of us in America, but the the individual competition on Saturday is a bit more difficult. The stream is on demand in the U.S.—there is the option for a 30-day free trial on the website—and pictured to the left are the channels where you can find broadcasts of the Race of Champions in different markets around the world. The individual Race of Champions competition starts at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Advertisement Two weeks after its season opener in Anaheim, Monster Energy Supercross is back there to run its third event of the year. There will also be a replay of last weekend’s event in San Diego early on Saturday, if you’d like to watch. (That’s code for “no spoilers on the season so far.”)If you know of any additional events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.All times ET.SaturdayMonster Energy Supercross: Petco Park in San Diego, California Advertisement Sponsored 5 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri Advertisement 10 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV4 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVMonster Jam: Advertisement Advertisement 12 p.m. — Minneapolis, Minnesota (delayed) on Fox Sports 11 p.m. — Salt Lake City, Utah (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma Advertisement 1 p.m. — Race coverage (2017, delayed) on MAVTV7 p.m. — Race coverage (2017, delayed) on MAVTVRace of Champions: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida Advertisement Advertisement 3 p.m. — Paid live stream via Motor Trend on DemandMonster Energy Supercross: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California 10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1SundayRace of Champions: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida Advertisement 12:30 a.m. — Highlights on CBS Sports Network 5 a.m. — Highlights on CBS Sports Network Advertisement 9 a.m. — Highlights on CBS Sports NetworkAMSOIL Arenacross: Cincinnati, Ohio Advertisement 1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1FIA World Rally Championship: Rally Argentina1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVMonster Jam: Advertisement Advertisement 2 a.m. — Salt Lake City, Utah (delayed) on Fox Sports 13 p.m. — Anaheim, California (delayed) on Fox Sports 19 p.m. — Anaheim, California (delayed) on Fox Sports 2Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri Advertisement 2 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Knoxville Late Model Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa Advertisement 4 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVRace of Champions Nations Cup: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida Advertisement 12 p.m. — Coverage on CBS Sports Network 2 p.m. — Post-race paid live stream via Motor Trend on Demand10:30 p.m. — Highlights on CBS Sports NetworkAMSOIL Arenacross: Grand Rapids, Michigan Advertisement Advertisement 2 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: Round 2 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona2 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV Advertisement 5 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTVMonster Energy Supercross: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California4 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Advertisement 10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2Recommended StoriesThe Tesla Model S Race Car Is A Crazy-Fast Modified Street CarThe Lexus RC F GT3 Proves The Best Application For Lexus' Grille Is 'Menacing Race Car'Valtteri Bottas Gets Mercedes F1 Seat, Felipe Massa Un-retires After Two MonthsAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply18 repliesLeave a reply