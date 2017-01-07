Ryan Dungey competing at the Monster Energy Supercross round in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2016. Photo credit: Elsa/Getty Images

If you were worried that you wouldn’t make it through this racing offseason, never fear! There’s some live coverage back on this weekend!

The live coverage is mainly from Monster Energy Supercross, which will run its season opener in Anaheim, California on Saturday night. If you don’t usually follow the series or need some updates heading into the new season, you can find a season-preview show listed on the schedule below as well.

Other than that, the Dakar Rally is running live this weekend—the only problem is that you can’t necessarily watch it live. The Dakar Rally runs through Bolivia and Argentina, and is one of the most grueling races around. The first stage began in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Jan. 3, and the rally will wrap up in Rosario, Argentina on Jan. 16. A reigning champion of the race, Toby Price, is already out with a broken leg and lightning struck another rider during the third stage of the rally.

There isn’t live video coverage of the rally, but there are multiple ways to follow the race. The Dakar Rally YouTube channel has wrap-up videos from the days’ events, and a daily recap show or two are listed in the schedule below. You can also follow live timing on the Dakar website, and we rounded up every possible way you can follow the rally in this post.

Other than that, there’s plenty of coverage on tape delay. Hang in there! There are only a few more weeks before there will be so much racing on that your DVR won’t be able to take it. If you know of any additional events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Saturday

Dakar Rally: From Buenos Aires, Argentina to Rosario, Argentina

9 a.m — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network

9:30 a.m. — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network

12 p.m. — Daily recap on NBC Sports Network

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa



10 a.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTV

7 p.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTV

10 p.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTV

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: Southwick National at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts

1 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

3 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Monter Jam: Minneapolis, Minnesota

4:30 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy Supercross: 2017 Season Preview Show

5:30 p.m. — Fox Sports 1

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

6 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Monster Energy Supercross: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

9:30 p.m. — Pre-race show on Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Monster Jam: Minneapolis, Minnesota

1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

8 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

9 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

FIA World Rally Championship: Rallye Monte Carlo



1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

2 a.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTV

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

4 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV

Dakar Rally: From Buenos Aires, Argentina to Rosario, Argentina

9 a.m — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network

9:30 a.m. — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network

6 p.m. — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Round 1 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona

2 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Challenge Cup in Chandler, Arizona

7 p.m. — Pro 4 and Pro 2 races (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

Monster Energy Supercross: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2