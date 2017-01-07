Weekend Motorsports Roundup, Jan. 7-8, 2017Alanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule1EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Ryan Dungey competing at the Monster Energy Supercross round in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2016. Photo credit: Elsa/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement If you were worried that you wouldn’t make it through this racing offseason, never fear! There’s some live coverage back on this weekend!The live coverage is mainly from Monster Energy Supercross, which will run its season opener in Anaheim, California on Saturday night. If you don’t usually follow the series or need some updates heading into the new season, you can find a season-preview show listed on the schedule below as well. Advertisement Other than that, the Dakar Rally is running live this weekend—the only problem is that you can’t necessarily watch it live. The Dakar Rally runs through Bolivia and Argentina, and is one of the most grueling races around. The first stage began in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Jan. 3, and the rally will wrap up in Rosario, Argentina on Jan. 16. A reigning champion of the race, Toby Price, is already out with a broken leg and lightning struck another rider during the third stage of the rally. There isn’t live video coverage of the rally, but there are multiple ways to follow the race. The Dakar Rally YouTube channel has wrap-up videos from the days’ events, and a daily recap show or two are listed in the schedule below. You can also follow live timing on the Dakar website, and we rounded up every possible way you can follow the rally in this post.Other than that, there’s plenty of coverage on tape delay. Hang in there! There are only a few more weeks before there will be so much racing on that your DVR won’t be able to take it. If you know of any additional events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below. Sponsored All times ET.SaturdayDakar Rally: From Buenos Aires, Argentina to Rosario, Argentina Advertisement Advertisement 9 a.m — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network9:30 a.m. — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network12 p.m. — Daily recap on NBC Sports NetworkLucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa Advertisement 10 a.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTV7 p.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTV Advertisement 10 p.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: Southwick National at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts Advertisement 1 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTV3 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVMonter Jam: Minneapolis, Minnesota Advertisement 4:30 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Monster Energy Supercross: 2017 Season Preview Show Advertisement 5:30 p.m. — Fox Sports 1Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa Advertisement 6 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVMonster Energy Supercross: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California 9:30 p.m. — Pre-race show on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1SundayMonster Jam: Minneapolis, Minnesota Advertisement 1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 11 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 8 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 29 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2FIA World Rally Championship: Rallye Monte Carlo Advertisement 1 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil American Sprint Car Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa Advertisement 2 a.m. — Race (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa Advertisement 4 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on MAVTVDakar Rally: From Buenos Aires, Argentina to Rosario, Argentina9 a.m — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network Advertisement 9:30 a.m. — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network6 p.m. — Rally recap on NBC Sports Network Advertisement 6:30 p.m. — Rally recap on NBC Sports NetworkLucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Round 1 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona Advertisement 2 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTV5 p.m. — Pro Lite and Pro 2 races (delayed) on MAVTVLucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: Challenge Cup in Chandler, Arizona Advertisement 7 p.m. — Pro 4 and Pro 2 races (delayed) on CBS Sports NetworkMonster Energy Supercross: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Advertisement 10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2Recommended StoriesJust Tell Us Who Nico Rosberg's Replacement Is AlreadyHow To Follow The Race No One's Ever Meant To Finish, The Dakar RallyLiberty Media Reportedly Wants To Make Every F1 Race 'The Equivalent Of The Super Bowl'Alanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply1 repliesLeave a reply