24 Hours of Daytona

Yes, I'm still awake, and still shooting away. We're halfway home, and I figured it's time to share some highlights from the first 12 hours in Daytona. It's easy to get one of these. You only have to win the race first. I signed the inside line on the front straight. Spotter on top. Wide shot of the opening lap. This is what I need lots of. My office. Wet tire detail. Start the clock. Shit. They're on to me. Trio of Blue Ovals Prototype field heads into the first lap of the race. Way more of the field. Shot this through two other hoses. Some sort of backwards bokeh thing. Splash!