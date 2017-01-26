Photo credit: Porsche

Sleep? Sleep is for the weak. There’s an entire continuous day of racing to enjoy known as the 24 Hours of Daytona, and we at Jalopnik are going to be around to soak in as much of it as humanly possible. We can all sleep when we’re dead. There’s 55 cars set to start, including some new ones we’re really excited about.



A full-24-hour race always sounds like a good idea until you actually see one, with everyone—including the fans—looking like the Night of the Living Dead somewhere around 3 or 4 a.m. Still, I’m totally down. Anyone want another (very slow) driver? It’s one of those feats that sound so hard, so hopeless and so little like a good idea that you just want to conquer it, you know?



Thus, we’re going to try to bring as much of the hilarity and woe of a full 24-hour-race straight to you, our wonderful readers. Watch this space, and also watch the Jalopnik Facebook page. We promise to stick our faces into cars, tour the drowsiest pit lane known to man in its most painful hours and otherwise revel in one of the most insane feats that a racing team can submit themselves to.



Join us, and enjoy. Even if your regional broadcaster decides to switch to the Eastern Oklahoma Catfish Noodling Championship in the middle of the race, we’re here, and we’ll be giving updates from Daytona all weekend long.

