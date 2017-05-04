All photos credit Kurt Bradley

This weekend, America’s big endurance series descend upon Circuit of the Americas for a mega-event full of fantastic sports cars. The WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Porsche GT3 Cup USA are all here, and Jalopnik is here to soak it all in.



Whether you’re a fan of purpose-built racing prototypes or the more normal-looking sports cars, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. The main WTSC show is a relatively short two-hour, 40-minute race, but it still features the full-season entries that debuted at Daytona this year.



So far, the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R has yet to lose a race all season long. Will this be the race someone else finally wins, or will the team’s Fonzie Dog Magic Power still reign supreme? Either way, we plan on catching up with the WTR team to find out where they’re stashing the voodoo dolls of the other Prototype-class cars (or whatever else they’re doing to dominate this season).



CTSCC may be my current favorite series of the moment because it’s always good for some crazy close battles and other hijinks. GT3 Cup is another favorite, mainly because I am a huge Porsche fangirl and I’ll proudly admit that. An entire support series of eardrum-pleasuring Lambos on top of that is just icing on the cake.



If you’re not in town, you can still zone out to hours of drool-worthy racing. IMSA has the full weekend and broadcast schedule here. The main WeatherTech Sports Car Championship race is on live on IMSA.tv at 2:25 p.m. ET Saturday, or on tape delay on FS1 at 7:00 p.m. ET Saturday.

Here are a few more photos from the teams unloading today, which is your cue to drool over some seriously cool sheet metal. What would you like to see from the weekend? Are you also here in Austin for the races? Let us know where you’ll be hanging out at the track in the comments below.