View from my seat. That first angry bright blue car is Buemi, not running in first. Photo credit: Stef Schrader

Renault e.dams Formula E driver Sébastien Buemi had a miserable race today. After having won the first three Formula E races in a row, he wasn’t anywhere near the lead of the Mexico City ePrix. Apparently this was, to translate directly from the French “merde” spoken on Buemi’s team radio: “shit.”

Buemi only qualified 10th for this race, and was stuck behind a mass of traffic. I don’t think he was happy about that.

Buemi’s luck went from merde to worse, as he got into a wreck with Andretti racer Antonio Felix da Costa later in the race.

