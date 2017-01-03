When You Really Only Care About Your BumperStef SchraderToday 3:31pmFiled to: tow hookslolcarsfailtrackday brotrack day10618EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Look, the rest of the car—I can take it or leave it. Just attach the tow hook to the bumper. That’s all I want back if I get stuck out on track. Advertisement Don’t bother attaching the hook to anything structural on the car itself that might accidentally pull the whole out of harm’s way, as a tow hook is really intended to do. I’ll happily swallow my pride and take what less secure types would consider the “ride of shame” back in the recovery vehicle instead of in the comfort of my own car’s seat. After all, everyone makes a mistake sometimes. There is no shame in that. Advertisement That bumper cover, though, is money. I’m going to need that piece back—but only that piece. You can leave the rest of the car out there as trackside art for all I care. Donate it to a sad home without a track car. Use it for the twice-annual bonfire. I don’t want it back. Get me and my precious bumper to safety. That’s all that matters. (We here at Jalopnik would like to remind you all to install your track car’s safety gear properly—yes, even the tow hooks.) [H/T Cris!]Track Day, Bro Maybe You're Not Ready For A Track Day, BudHow To Avoid Screwing Up Your First Track Day Like I Did I Will Never Get Tired Of Watching People Track Dodge VansStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply106 repliesLeave a reply