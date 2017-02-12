Which 'Package' Is The World Rally Championship Asking About, Exactly?Stef SchraderToday 9:00amFiled to: BallsRallyWRCRacingpress conferences63EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Breen’s other “package.” Photo credit: Massimo Bettiol Boasts of gigantic brass balls aside, there’s a lot of talk about “packages” in racing. Rules packages. Aero packages. The whole package of the car and its drivers. You have to word questions about this carefully, or else a driver will assume you’re asking about the meaty bits between their legs—which happened at one World Rally Championship press conference this week. The World Rally Championship held a “Meet the Crews” question and answer session ahead of Rally Sweden that produced this little nugget about, um, maybe nuggets? (You know, pants nuggets?) Advertisement WRC commentator Becs Williams asked driver Craig Breen, “Where everyone’s package is at—have you got a good package?”The stage erupts in laughter, and offscreen, driver Mads Østberg interrupts Breen’s attempt at an answer with, “What kind of question is that?” Advertisement Given that it’s Rally Sweden, it is highly important to specify when you’re not asking about köttbullar and korv.Breen opted not to comment on his dangly man-bits and quickly passed the mic away. [H/T sonnybobiche1 on Reddit!]Deez Nuts Watch NASCAR's Kyle Busch Tap Clint Bowyer In The NutsDaniel Ricciardo Thanks His 'Big Australian Balls' For His First-Ever Monaco Pole F1 Car Hits Mechanic In The NutsStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply6 repliesLeave a reply