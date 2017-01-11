Photo credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Mercedes Formula One team confirmed that their technical-side Executive Director Paddy Lowe will be leaving the team after three and a half years. His likely (though still unconfirmed) destination is Williams, reports NBC Sports. Williams has to receive someone in exchange for letting Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas go, and many are saying Paddy is it.

Lowe was instrumental in Mercedes’ absolute nailing of the new turbocharged V6 hybrid spec and utter and thus, the team’s complete domination of F1 for the past few years, so needless to say, he’s a worthy sacrifice in exchange for Williams’ fast Finn. Lowe previously worked for Williams earlier in his career, over twenty-three years ago.



Our international nightmare of waiting for Mercedes to finally, finally, finally officially announce Valtteri Bottas as Nico Rosberg’s replacement is almost over. NBC Sports notes that Bottas’ announcement is expected later this month.

