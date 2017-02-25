Photo credit: Williams

Williams Martini Racing finally showed off their 2017 Formula One car in the flesh. Unlike the renders unveiled earlier, the 2017 Williams FW40 now features a giant Martini billboard riding on its engine cover.



The embiggening of the car’s shark fin is among a few subtle tweaks that have been made over its render of its car, along with revised sidepods, notes Formula 1. All of this is in line with what other teams are doing under the new 2017 regulations, as Mercedes—a team who already admitted that they’re going to change much of the aerodynamics on its car before the first race of the season—is the only one without a big ol’ fin.



Fortunately, I am one of those Porsche homers who thinks you could put Martini livery onto a turd and it’d still be pleasing to look at. Whatever Williams does to its actual car short of going full-Force India is still probably going to look good by sheer force of delightful stripeyness.



Here it is both alone and photographed with some of Williams’ historic F1 racers. Enjoy.



Photo credit: Williams

Photo credit: Williams