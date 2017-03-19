You Can Buy The 2017 Manor F1 Car That Never Happened Plus Lots Of Their Other StuffStef SchraderToday 6:05pmFiled to: F1ManorRacingAuction423EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Gordon Brothers Dearly departed Formula One backmarkers Manor have officially ceased to be, therefore, their stuff is up for sale in order to pay off the team’s assorted debts. Everything from a 6:1 wind tunnel model of Manor’s stillborn 2017 car design to enough wheels to shame a hellaflush kid is up for sale. Who needs some F1 kit? Advertisement Gordon Brothers is hosting an online auction of the team’s stuff, which includes not only F1 parts, but heavy-duty equipment and even office furniture. Here’s the full run-down, as posted on their site: 4 x Manor Racing Formula 1 Rolling Chassis Show Cars (2015/2016)2017 Manor Formula 1 Wind Tunnel Model (6:1)Pit Lane EquipmentManor Racing Drivers and Race Team Clothing & General MerchandiseTest Jigs, Engineering & Inspection EquipmentLarge Quantity of Consumables 5 x Formula 1 Car Steering Wheels 2014/2015/2016 Car Parts to include 3 x Tubs, over 200 Wheel Rims, Tyres, Nosecones, Panels, Engine Covers, Rear Wings etc.2 x Pop Up Trailers and Hospitality TrailerGazebo’s, Banner Boards, Flight Cases & Freight CagesOffice Furniture and I.T.The most interesting bit of that, of course, is the model of the 2017 car they were working on up until a few weeks ago, when the team finally pulled the plug on any hopes of competing this year. The 2017 car. Photo credit: Gordon Brothers The Manor race car doesn’t look as complex as some of the other 2017 F1 cars we’ve seen so far this year, but it was, of course, still in development when work stopped on it . Advertisement Either way, it’s fascinating to look at photos of what might have been for the folks at Manor in 2017. Check out those cool upside-down-L-shaped parts on the wing that frame the nose, for one.If you’ve always wanted to own some crazy pieces from a Formula One team, now is your chance. via WTF1Au Revoir, ManorDead: Manor's Sad Broke Backmarker F1 TeamThe Manor Formula One Team Is Broke AgainBroke Backmarker Isn't Allowed To Start Making Their New Formula One CarStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply42 repliesLeave a reply