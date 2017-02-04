Your Racing Fix For This Weekend Is Two-Wheels GoodAlanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Elsa/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement We’re still creeping back into the motorsports season, so the only live event on television this weekend will be for our two-wheel racing fans: Monster Energy Supercross. Some recent wild events in the series led former championship leader Ken Roczen to fly through the air and split his arm open, and if you’re, uh, into that kind of stuff, you can go check it out here. That is not two-wheels good, but the racing this weekend should be. Notice that previous paragraph says “television”—luckily for all of us, the Bathurst 12 Hour from Australia will stream live on YouTube this weekend for no charge. There will be hours and hours of racing from Mount Panorama between Saturday and Sunday, so sit back and enjoy it. Advertisement There are also plenty of good events that aren’t live this weekend, such as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, AMSOIL Arenacross, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, the FIA World Rally Championship and a Stadium Super Trucks review from the 2016 season. Stadium Super Trucks had a wild season last year, so that should be fun. If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.All times ET.Top Live EventsMonster Energy Supercross: Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Advertisement Sponsored Saturday7 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement Sunday7:30 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 111 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2Bathurst 12 Hour: Mount Panorama, Bathurst, Australia Advertisement Advertisement Saturday4 p.m. — Practice via YouTube live stream6:40 p.m. — Qualifying via YouTube live stream Advertisement 7:50 p.m. — Qualifying session No. 2 via YouTube live stream11:40 p.m. — Top-10 shootout via YouTube live streamSunday Advertisement Advertisement 1:45 p.m. — Race via YouTube live streamTop Delayed Or Re-Aired ShowingsSaturday11 a.m. — Stadium Super Trucks 2016 season review on CBS Sports Network Advertisement 3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV11 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Michigan on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement Advertisement Sunday1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship Neste Rally Finland on MAVTV4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV Advertisement 10 a.m. — Stadium Super Trucks 2016 season review on CBS Sports Network2 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Michigan on Fox Sports 12 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series at Lucas Oil Off Road Park on MAVTV Advertisement Advertisement 3 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Nashville on Fox Sports 15 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series at Lucas Oil Off Road Park on MAVTVRecommended StoriesHere Is Your 2017 Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona MEGA ÜBER GalleryJeff Gordon's Team Wore Temporary Rolex Tattoos To Win Real Ones At DaytonaOur First Look Inside The Porsche 911 RSR Shows How The 911 Went Mid-EngineAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply2 repliesLeave a reply