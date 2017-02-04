Photo credit: Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



We’re still creeping back into the motorsports season, so the only live event on television this weekend will be for our two-wheel racing fans: Monster Energy Supercross. Some recent wild events in the series led former championship leader Ken Roczen to fly through the air and split his arm open, and if you’re, uh, into that kind of stuff, you can go check it out here. That is not two-wheels good, but the racing this weekend should be.

Notice that previous paragraph says “television”—luckily for all of us, the Bathurst 12 Hour from Australia will stream live on YouTube this weekend for no charge. There will be hours and hours of racing from Mount Panorama between Saturday and Sunday, so sit back and enjoy it.

There are also plenty of good events that aren’t live this weekend, such as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, AMSOIL Arenacross, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, the FIA World Rally Championship and a Stadium Super Trucks review from the 2016 season. Stadium Super Trucks had a wild season last year, so that should be fun.

If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.



All times ET.

Top Live Events

Monster Energy Supercross: Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Saturday

7 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 2

Sunday

7:30 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

11 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mount Panorama, Bathurst, Australia

Saturday

4 p.m. — Practice via YouTube live stream

6:40 p.m. — Qualifying via YouTube live stream

7:50 p.m. — Qualifying session No. 2 via YouTube live stream

11:40 p.m. — Top-10 shootout via YouTube live stream

Sunday

1:45 p.m. — Race via YouTube live stream

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Showings

Saturday

11 a.m. — Stadium Super Trucks 2016 season review on CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

11 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Michigan on Fox Sports 2

Sunday

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship Neste Rally Finland on MAVTV

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

10 a.m. — Stadium Super Trucks 2016 season review on CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Michigan on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series at Lucas Oil Off Road Park on MAVTV

3 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Nashville on Fox Sports 1

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series at Lucas Oil Off Road Park on MAVTV