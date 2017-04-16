Photo credit: Rajan Jangda

This car went up in flames a few days after this photo was taken, but let’s not think about that. Let’s think about how hot it’ll look on your desktop instead.

This weekend’s wallpaper comes from Rajan Jangda, and features the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The photo was taken a few days before the 6 Hours of Silverstone on Sunday, in which the car and its drivers, Michael Christensen and Kévin Estre, finished 27th overall after it began belching flames during the race.

But let’s forget about that sad note. Here are a couple of additional photos from Rajan, if you’d like:

Have a wonderful week ahead, and try to stay far away from anything that may begin belching flames. If you have any photos you’d like to see featured as a weekend wallpaper, feel free to send them to the email address listed below.



Photo credit: Rajan Jangda. Used with permission. For more photos, head on over to Rajan’s website, Flickr account and Facebook page. For a big desktop version of the top photo, click here. Here are big versions of the second and third photos, too.